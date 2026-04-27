Ingram Micro Canada leadership introduced Phil Soper as the new Vice President of Go-To-Market, marking his first 90 days by aligning the Canadian business with the global Xvantage digital transformation. Tyler Coughlan, Chief Country Executive, reported that the Canadian division outperformed market benchmarks in 2025, largely due to deep-stack automation and data-mesh investments that have streamlined SKU management and eliminated manual hurdles in the quote-to-order process. Phil noted that his initial immersion confirmed the platform’s ability to act as a “Sales Briefing Agent,” using prescriptive data insights to trigger automated refresh campaigns and identify upsell opportunities without human intervention.

The discussion outlined three strategic pillars for Ingram Micro Canada’s 2026 roadmap: