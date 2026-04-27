Ingram Micro Canada leadership introduced Phil Soper as the new Vice President of Go-To-Market, marking his first 90 days by aligning the Canadian business with the global Xvantage digital transformation. Tyler Coughlan, Chief Country Executive, reported that the Canadian division outperformed market benchmarks in 2025, largely due to deep-stack automation and data-mesh investments that have streamlined SKU management and eliminated manual hurdles in the quote-to-order process. Phil noted that his initial immersion confirmed the platform’s ability to act as a “Sales Briefing Agent,” using prescriptive data insights to trigger automated refresh campaigns and identify upsell opportunities without human intervention.
The discussion outlined three strategic pillars for Ingram Micro Canada’s 2026 roadmap:
- Upskilling the “Human Element”: The company is re-engineering its sales and go-to-market roles, shifting employees away from transactional administration and toward strategic outcome consulting. This initiative focuses on training sellers to interpret Xvantage’s AI-driven leads and translate them into actionable business results for partners.
- Operational Execution at Scale: Leveraging the Intelligent Digital Assistant (IDA), Ingram is moving from AI pilots to full-scale operational execution. This includes using patented AI models to convert heterogeneous order emails into touchless transactions and providing partners with “foundational AI readiness” through the Enable AI program.
- Continued Talent Investment: Despite global headcount efficiencies driven by Xvantage, Ingram Micro remains committed to its Canadian presence, continuing to hire locally and retaining industry veteran Bill Steed in a strategic advisory capacity to ensure leadership continuity.