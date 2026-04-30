Greg Davis, CEO of Bigleaf Networks outlined the company’s specialized approach to “Internet Redundancy and Optimization” for highly distributed organizations. Unlike traditional security-first SD-WAN vendors or complex policy-driven networking tools, Bigleaf focuses strictly on application-aware connectivity. Its core engine performs continuous, real-time path-performance measurement across multiple circuits—including Starlink, 5G/LTE, and fiber—to dynamically route traffic based on the immediate responsiveness of the application. This ensures seamless failover and traffic prioritization without the session drops that typically plague standard internet handoffs.

Greg positioned Bigleaf as a high-margin, easy-to-provision alternative for MSPs and Service Providers in 2026. By utilizing a competitively priced throughput model, the solution allows providers to sell performance-based outcome” rather than raw bandwidth.