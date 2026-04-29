industry veteran Juan Fernandez introduced Summit Holdings and the MSP Owners Group (MSP-OG), framing the current shift in managed services as the transition to MSP 5.0. To survive the 2025–2030 period, MSPs must move away from the “operational noise” of managing a backend and instead pivot toward high-value, human-centered consulting. To facilitate this, Summit Holdings has launched MSP-as-a-Service (MSPaaS), powered by the acquisition of NOCDOC. This white-labeled, US-based, ITIL-aligned service delivery engine is designed to stabilize an MSP’s daily operations—handling NOC, SOC, and help desk tasks—so owners can focus on strategic growth and AI integration.

He also highlighted the risks of the AI Gold Rush, and MSPs must be the voice of reason for their clients. Rather than overpromising experimental AI tools, providers should build defendable expertise by investing in RevOps and MarketOps capabilities while maintaining a cautious approach to AI deployment. As AI becomes more integrated into client workflows, the legal and insurance stakes for MSPs will rise significantly, making standardized frameworks (like CIS and ITIL) and rigorous cybersecurity protocols more critical than ever.

Juan suggests that even boutique MSPs can achieve enterprise-grade scale immediately. The goal is to convert fixed labor costs into predictable variable costs, allowing MSPs to maintain 30–50% margins while reclaiming roughly 1,500 hours per employee annually.