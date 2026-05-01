Guest: West McDonald, Founder of GoWestAI, a premier resource for AI Business readiness assessments, AI coaching & mentorship, and AI Strategy development.

West spoke about GoWest’s approach to conducting AI assessments for over 20 years and why those assessments are foundational for selling AI services to customers. Assessments help surface concrete business problems and quantify ROI, which simplifies selling follow-on solutions.

He emphasized that MSPs can charge for assessments and typically convert assessment findings into 8–12x in follow-on AI services, creating a predictable revenue engine. He described the BizVantage.ai platform as a way to scale assessments affordably to many smaller customers compared with the manual methods previously used.

West will also he at the ChannelNext Central event on May 28-29. Join him and more for an incredible two-day of networking and innovation. Secure your spot now at: https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext26-central/