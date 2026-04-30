Wildix, a global leader in AI-powered business solutions, recently announced the appointment of Jeff Winnett as General Manager for the Americas. In this role, Winnett will oversee Wildix’s regional growth strategy, market leadership efforts and partner ecosystem development across North, Central and South America.

Winnett brings more than 30 years of experience in communications and channel sales leadership, with a track record of building high-performing teams and creating growth-focused partnerships for SMB to enterprise organizations. Most recently, he served as Vice President and Head of Global Channel Sales at Fusion Connect, leading channel strategy and partner development. He has also held senior sales leadership roles at RingCentral, Honeywell, Vonage and beyond.​

In this discussion, Jeff summarized his multi-decade channel background and positioned Wildix as a 20+-year, channel-only provider with over two million seats in service, an embedded AI capability for governance and customization, and an aggressive annual growth target of roughly 60%.

He also covered partner economics, retention, and enablement: Wildix favors resale economics that deliver higher margins versus agency models, allows partners to set pricing, and credits partner lock-in to strong support, training, and partners owning customer relationships; the company reports annual partner churn below 1%.