Highlights on E-Channelnews this past week:
- A new channel program from Salt Security
- We just completed our 10th Annual Channel Manager Summit, you can read all about it here
- This week’s Women in Tech interview was with Jasmina Muller of Everbridge
- Discussion about AppDirect acquiring Montreal-based ITCloud.ca
- More Canadian channel partnerships news, this time between CompuVision and VC3
- Security company HelpSystems announced a new partner program
- An update interview with AVANT‘s Phil Chandler
- COMING up: We will be starting our in-person events on April 7th in Montreal, check out www.channelnext.ca for complete dates and locations!