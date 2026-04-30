Guest: Adam Bennett, Co-Founder & CEO at SureStack, an emerging technology company focused on AI-native infrastructure and automated cloud governance.

Adam explained that SureStack is an automated, AI-native platform that discovers vulnerabilities and misconfigurations across multiple security tools and assets, including firewalls, endpoints, web application firewalls, printers, and backups. He positioned the product for MSP and SMB use, citing a shortage of qualified security staff, time constraints, and rising AI-enabled threats as drivers for automation combined with human expertise and adherence to standards such as CIS benchmarks to keep security stacks continuously configured and monitored.

Don’t miss out on the 24th annual ChannelNext Central! If you’re in the area, join us for an incredible two-day of networking and innovation. Secure your spot now at: https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext26-central/