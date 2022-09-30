Here are the week’s top stories:
- We interviewed ThreatLocker and Dark Cubed about their upcoming participation to our event in Lancaster on October 26-27th
- Media Sonar shared some takeaways from MSP Summit
- Learn more about SIEM by listening to our interview with Logz.io
- We spoke with ScalePad for our Secure Connections Podcast series
- WatchGuard and Barracuda both presented what they will be showing at our next ChannelNext West events in October
- Infinidat was recognized as an industry leader in ransomware protection
- Ingram Micro introduced Xvantage in Canada
- We discussed HR in cybersecurity with an expert from Pinpoint Search Group
- Discover how JumpCloud can improve device management
- WithSecure launches a new ‘pay as you go’ model for security offerings
COMING up: ChannelNext West in-person events in October. Check out dates and locations here!