Screenshot

Here are a recap on some of the people and companies mentioned this week:

COMING UP: Our 19th Reseller Choice Awards voting ends today January 17th, 2025. Visit www.resellerchoiceawards.com for details. Winners will be announced at a gala ceremony in Toronto on February 6th.

Check out channelnext.ca as we will be posting more event dates and locations for 2025!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR