“Succession planning is a bit different for cybersecurity startups. Talent needs change as a cybersecurity startup progresses. For instance, as a cybersecurity startup grows, it will need to hire people who can manage larger teams. Promoting from within is typically not an option, as the current team may not have the necessary skills to move the organization forward. As a result, leaders in the company today may find themselves reporting to somebody else tomorrow, and some of them will leave in response. As a cybersecurity startup evolves, so will its talent needs, making it challenging to develop a succession plan for the short term”

Mark Sasson, Pinpoint Search Group