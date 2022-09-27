For ransomware protection to sell, the channel now has a more obvious choice. IT analyst firm GigaOm has named Infinidat as the industry leader in ransomware protection for block-based storage in their new report entitled: “GigaOm Sonar Report for Block-based Primary Storage Ransomware Protection.”

The 2022 GigaOm Sonar Report states: “Infinidat offers a complete and balanced ransomware protection solution.” In addition, GigaOm recognized Infinidat as a “Fast Mover,” one of only two vendors awarded that accolade.

Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat, reacted to the industry recognition, saying, “Infinidat has taken the benefits of ransomware protection on block storage to the next level.”

“Being recognized as the industry leader for combatting ransomware not only gives us enormous forward momentum as a solution provider of cyber storage resilience and modern data protection, but it also gives us a seat at the table to talk to large enterprises and service providers about what we can do to eliminate the threat of ransomware for them,” he added.

Infinidat has been rapidly delivering new technology, several guarantees, and new capabilities over the past 18 months, including the extension of new features and functions to InfiniSafe®.

As a result, IT solution providers now have the data protection solutions available to them to differentiate themselves in the competitive marketplace. Infinidat’s channel partners have potentially significant revenue opportunities, given the critical nature of the threat of ever-increasing cyberattacks.

Max Mortillaro, Analyst at GigaOm, provided context in a written statement: “It is critical for organizations to implement primary storage solutions that incorporate ransomware protection, such as Infinidat’s cyber resilience solutions. Our new GigaOm Sonar Report on ransomware protection for block storage comes at a time when ransomware attacks have become so prevalent and such a persistent threat for all organizations across all industries.”

Highlighting the attractiveness of Infinidat’s storage solutions as “a platform play,” the GigaOm Sonar Report recognizes the features and functionality of Infinidat’s cyber resilience technology: “InfiniGuard delivers solid cybersecurity features at no extra cost, allowing customers to quickly and securely restore data, even at scale, in case of an attack.”

Through near instantaneous cyber recovery, Infinidat helps organizations avoid having to pay the ransom, yet still retrieve their valuable enterprise data, uncompromised and intact. Infinidat has delivered the industry’s first cyber storage guarantee for recovery on primary storage – the InfiniSafe Cyber Storage guarantee.

Source: Inifinidat