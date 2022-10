Len DiConstanzo can help any MSP to streamline and scale their managed service practice. He built an MSP business and sold it. He was there when PSA platforms got started. He worked with countless MSPs and vendors. All you have to do is digest his wisdom. On Oct 26-27, you will get a front row seat to Len. He will share his insights about growing your cybersecurity offering in today’s market. Check out this preview video on what to expect. Register to attend here