What good is it if you can’t afford the technology to protect your company from cyber attacks? What if you don’t have a qualified person to manage the solution? Because cybersecurity has become a necessity, we frequently overlook the affordability factor. The truth is that many businesses will stick with the basics if they cannot afford the full stack and do not have a qualified manager. Dark Cubed’s staff is aware of this. Their solution is automated and requires little human intervention. We are looking forward to seeing how this company can help prevent cyber attacks in a cost-effective manner. To find out what they will be showing, watch this show video. Register to attend here