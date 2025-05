Here is a recap on some of the people, companies and news mentioned this week:

Endpoint management with Hexnode

Surestack is launched

c/side presents client-side security

Our podcast this week was with Vantiq on AI applications and challenges

Dan Wensley joins GTIA as its new CEO

