The company is innovating with the industry’s first successful “pay as you go” or usage-based security fee structure. The company has quietly been testing this model in its North America.

The results? Since its availability, the company has witnessed a 400% increase in partner opportunities and has reduced its customer churn rate by 15%. From January 2021 to January 2022 the company has doubled its monthly install base and then it recently doubled it again in only a six-month period from January 2022 to July 2022.

Usage-based models have been proven and fair in other industries such as water or electricity – so why can it not be the same for other essential services such as security solutions?

