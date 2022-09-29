JumpCloud builds an Open Directory Platform that helps IT teams Make (Remote) Work Happen by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud has a global user base of more than 180,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers.

They recently announced the launch of JumpCloud for MSPs, a comprehensive product that solves the biggest challenges and business imperatives for managed service providers (MSPs). JumpCloud for MSPs is designed for the contemporary IT environment: identity-centric, cloud native, and vendor agnostic. At the heart of JumpCloud for MSPs is JumpCloud’s Multi-Tenant Portal (MTP), a purpose-built solution that enables MSPs to manage all of their clients from a single pane of glass.

Alongside the launch of JumpCloud for MSPs, the company also announced the launch of JumpCloud Password Manager™ to enhance and strengthen password management for customers and MSPs. The JumpCloud Password Manager gives IT admins and MSPs better controls, and enables users to easily manage passwords and collaborate across multiple users and groups without compromising security. With JumpCloud Password Manager, IT admins and MSPs can rest assured that all users can securely access critical resources, while reducing the overhead of forgotten passwords, security risks, and lockouts.

