Zero trust is something we hear all the time in cybersecurity. The sweet spot is to find the balance between zero trust and productivity. ThreatLocker utilizes learning technology and builds from that to automize verified applications. They offer Zero Trust security as it starts at the application layer by allowing by exception instead of by default. Looking forward to seeing their solution in action. Check out this video to know what they have planned for the event on Oct 26-27 in Lancaster. Register to attend here