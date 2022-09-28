Channel partners in Canada celebrated the launch of Ingram Micro’s AI-powered, self-learning “Digital Twin.”

Ingram Micro’s Canadian leadership team announced to associates and partners in the region that Xvantage is reimagining and customizing the way channel partners interact with Ingram Micro. The platform’s availability also marks a significant milestone in Ingram Micro’s efforts to scale consumerization of the B2B technology industry.

“Xvantage’s intelligent and customized user interface, combined with Ingram Micro’s world class, personal touch, is changing the way we do business and elevates the partner, customer and associate experience,” says Bill Brandel, Chief Country Executive, Canada, Ingram Micro. “With Xvantage, we are able to deliver an enhanced, seamless experience and unlock more value for our team, our partners, their customers, our vendors and the tech ecosystem. Our Digital Transformation journey is in great hands with Anthony Karim, who has accepted the new role of Vice President, Go to Market for Canada.”

Ingram Micro Xvantage was unveiled to the market 15 months after it was expected in Q2 2021. The Xvantage digital experience platform is powered by a global real-time data mesh containing years of operational and transaction data, as well as several proprietary engines enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. The Cloud Marketplace from Ingram Micro is also integrated into Xvantage, allowing cloud solutions to be easily integrated into solutions that include technology hardware, software, and professional services.

“Xvantage is a game changer, solving for the complexity across our industry and providing a smarter, faster, better and more collaborative and profitable way for all of us to work and grow together,” says Ingram Micro CEO Paul Bay.

The new digital experience platform is being met with excitement from Canadian channel partners including Joanna Muzzatti, CEO of Commerx, a successful MSP and member of Ingram Micro’s Trust X Alliance community. “Ingram Micro Xvantage will allow us the freedom to work faster and smarter, focusing on our business versus in our business,” comments Muzzatti. “Within days of test-driving the platform, we can see the growing impact the efficiency gains and business insights will have on our experience as an Ingram Micro partner. What’s even more exciting is knowing how these benefits will extend to and enhance the experience we can deliver to our customers!”

Ingram Micro plans to go live with Xvantage for associates and partners in several additional countries by the end of 2022 and introduce the digital experience platform to Ingram Micro’s vendors in early 2023, after it is widely available in Germany and the United States and is currently being rolled out in Canada and LATAM. Credit increases, order tracking, order management, and purchases will also be seamless and accessible through the Xvantage platform.

“As the business behind the brand of today’s emerging and established technology partners and providers, Ingram Micro is simplifying the way we all need to work and enabling a new, and better experience grounded in value capture and value creation,” says Sanjib Sahoo, EVP and Chief Digital Officer, Ingram Micro. “Xvantage is built for the infinite business model. As an industry, we must focus more energy on the art of possible. I am super proud of the work we have done and will continue to do around our new Xvantage platform. Together we are taking the complexity out of this industry and bringing consumerization to IT distribution!”

“With Xvantage, Ingram Micro is solving for the complexity across the IT Channel—applying the functionality of the B2C experience to the B2B technology industry—and making it easier and more effective to consume and build on the business value distribution offers,” says Jeff Newton, Research Director, Infrastructure Channels & Ecosystems, IDC, who has been following the digitization of Ingram Micro since Sahoo’s appointment. “It’s an important takeaway for the industry to see the prioritization Ingram Micro continues to place on the human aspect of the digital journey. When it comes to disruptive innovation, we must keep people, not just platform top of mind.”

Learn more about the new Ingram Micro Xvantage digital experience platform, by visiting Ingram Micro’s social handles at: www.linkedin.com/company/ingram-micro/ and www.twitter.com/IngramMicroInc and online at www.xvantage.com.