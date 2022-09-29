From musician to IT Exec, Luis Giraldo, CXO at ScalePad takes a deep dive with Julian into growing an MSP into a thriving business. Luis has built and sold two IT Services businesses, worked on the vendor side of the equation and now defines himself as an MSP Advocate. All while still finding time to tour with Shakira for 6 months playing keyboards!

Luis talks about the nuances between loving tech and loving helping people with tech. It’s all about creating an effective customer experience and focusing on the areas to scale and grow your business from the beginning and integrating into your company culture. Some excellent ideas and tips in this episode so be ready to take a few notes. You can connect with Luis through LinkedIN or email him directly at luis.giraldo@scalepad.com