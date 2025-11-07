Intel recently launched updates to the Intel Partner Alliance, a program that helps channel partners connect, innovate, and grow more effectively as they deliver compelling products, services and solutions to meet market demand.

Andrew Marsee, General Manager of Intel Partner Alliance, talked about the channel partner program, Intel’s commitment to the channel, recent investments, and the evolution of the Intel Partner Alliance since 2021, which now features a simplified two-tier model aimed at enhancing partner value and addressing process complexities. He also reiterated Intel’s engagement with Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) in the AI sector, emphasizing the importance of optimizing applications for Intel technology and the introduction of a deal registration program to incentivize ISVs.

Key program updates include: