Intel recently launched updates to the Intel Partner Alliance, a program that helps channel partners connect, innovate, and grow more effectively as they deliver compelling products, services and solutions to meet market demand.
Andrew Marsee, General Manager of Intel Partner Alliance, talked about the channel partner program, Intel’s commitment to the channel, recent investments, and the evolution of the Intel Partner Alliance since 2021, which now features a simplified two-tier model aimed at enhancing partner value and addressing process complexities. He also reiterated Intel’s engagement with Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) in the AI sector, emphasizing the importance of optimizing applications for Intel technology and the introduction of a deal registration program to incentivize ISVs.
Key program updates include:
- Simplified structure: Reflecting Intel’s commitment and support for all program partners, a new, simplified two-tier program – ‘Prestige’ and ‘Partner’– replaces the previous three-tier model. Intel has also reduced the number of partner roles from eight to five, streamlining the program criteria and maximizing the benefits across the roles. This new structure will deliver a simplified program structure for all partners, making it easier for partners to navigate the program and unlock more value.
- Higher incentives: All partners can now earn more points with higher caps, plus new volume-based multipliers on top product priorities.
- Expanded access: Prestige partners gain access to the Intel Corporate Brand for co-marketing and eligibility for custom training pathways. All partners will get expanded exclusive access to NDA content and developer tools, and Partner Showcase storefronts.
- Continuous innovation: A simplified, outcomes-based MDF model is launching 2H ‘25, with full adoption in 2026. Additionally, digital experiences improvements are planned for 2026 to ensure the program continues to deliver a streamlined experience for all partners.