Guest: Leslie Sim, CEO of Out of the Box CIO, on a mission to help businesses expand, grow, thrive in the global digital economy

Leslie outlined her organization’s role in helping small and medium-sized companies improve their business capabilities, particularly by enhancing the customer journey experience. The approach involves identifying gaps and obstacles in service delivery through interactive workshops, where staff collaborate to brainstorm and prioritize improvements. Leslie highlighted the importance of treating internal customers with the same respect as external ones, noting that this practice has a lasting positive impact on team dynamics and overall quality.