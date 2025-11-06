Guest: Josh Overland, Strategic Account Manager, of Checkmarx, a global cybersecurity company that specializes in Application Security Testing (AST)

At the event, Josh will introduce Checkmarx, emphasizing its commitment to helping developers create secure software and the importance of integrating security early in the development process. He will present Checkmarx’ new developer assist solution, designed to identify vulnerabilities in real-time within the integrated development environment (IDE), thereby fostering collaboration between developers and AppSec teams.

