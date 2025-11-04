Guest: Eldon Sprickerhoff, Strategic Advisor & Growth Architect

Eldon will be speaking about the cybersecurity industry and the importance of mentorship for startups and the evolving landscape of cyber threats, particularly those driven by AI technology. Eldon shared insights from his career, highlighting common mistakes made by new founders and advocating for a structured approach to defining customer profiles and market strategies, as outlined in his book, “Committed.” He raised concerns about the resurgence of vulnerabilities with new technologies, specifically mentioning prompt injection as a modern threat akin to historical issues like SQL injection.

Come and meet those involved in creating, selling, and implementing cybersecurity solutions at the Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem Summit in Toronto on November 26th! Register now to save!