Prophet Security, an agentic AI SOC platform provider, released its inaugural State of AI in SecOps 2025 Survey Report.

Based on the findings from this survey, Kamal Shah, CEO of Prophet Security, talked about the intersection of cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, particularly addressing the challenges faced by professionals in the field. He discussed the issue of alert fatigue caused by the overwhelming number of false positives, emphasizing that Prophet Security’s AI-driven approach investigates all alerts, regardless of severity. This method aims to identify potential threats that might be overlooked, especially since many organizations lack the resources to address lower-severity alerts. He highlighted the urgency of responding to alerts, noting that adversaries can cause damage within 48 minutes.

A small sampling of the findings include:

– Average of 960 alerts generated daily

– An average of 17 tools in place that generate alerts

– 40% of alerts are never investigated

– 57% companies suppress detection rules

– 55% use AI for alert triage & investigations.