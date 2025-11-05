Aron Waisman, VP Sales of Synergy Associates, highlighting the company’s efforts to enhance its presence in Canada and its unique offerings in the technology distribution sector. He provided an overview of Synergy, emphasizing its 26 years of experience and partnerships with major companies like Dell and HPE. He detailed Synergy’s business model, which includes providing recertified and canceled products that offer significant savings to customers. He emphasized the company’s quick response times for quotes and orders, often within 24 to 48 hours, and the reliability of their products, all backed by OEM warranties. Synergy seeks to market products that still have substantial utility, aligning with their commitment to environmental responsibility.

The conversation also touched on customer service practices and the impact of hyper-automation on human interactions, including the absence of voicemail during business hours to ensure direct communication, and the importance of maintaining strong relationships with OEMs to enhance customer experience.

Stay tuned ina next interview as we delve into more detailed topics, including lessons learned from the field and OEM partnerships.