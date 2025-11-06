The Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA), a nonprofit membership community connecting and representing the worldwide IT channel, has recently appointed Nancy Hammervik as Chief Channel Officer.

A distinguished executive and advocate with nearly four decades in tech, Nancy is known for fostering positive change and inspiring leaders. In her new role at GTIA, she will focus on accelerating global membership growth, strategic partnerships, and enhancing the association’s influence within the IT channel.

In this discussion, Nancy shared insights from her extensive career in the tech industry, particularly her 15 years with CompTIA and GTIA, highlighting the organization’s evolution towards a focus on certification and training that has driven revenue growth.

She also addressed the significant underrepresentation of women in technology, revealing that only 13% of the workforce is female and less than 5% hold C-suite positions. She acknowledged the need for clearer communication in the industry to alleviate confusion and promote inclusivity, emphasizing the valuable skills women bring to the tech landscape, particularly in areas like AI.

The discussion also covered GTIA’s new strategic direction, focusing on membership and community engagement for the first time in its history. She highlighted the organization’s commitment to supporting diverse communities and charitable initiatives, including plans to donate over $1.5 million to nonprofits.