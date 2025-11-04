MobileSage just launched a Partner Reseller & Alliance Program to help Telecom Expense Management (TEM) firms and IT consultants add mobile security and compliance services to their portfolios.

Lauren Vincent, CEO of MobileSage, talked about the new program and its offerings in mobile security and telecom expense management. She provided insights into the company’s specialization in mobile security for small to mid-sized businesses, emphasizing the importance of selecting appropriate mobile device management (MDM) platforms tailored to clients’ specific needs. She highlighted strategies to separate personal and business applications on devices to mitigate risks associated with shadow IT, as well as the increasing threat of hacking on mobile devices. She also detailed how MobileSage conducts audits to reduce telecom expenses by 20 to 60%, allowing clients to reinvest savings into enhancing security practices.