Guest: Gavin Roberts, CTO of Topsec Cloud Solutions, a Dublin-based company specializing in Managed Email and Web Security.

Topsec’s positioning and messaging: core emphasis on email security, a measured AI approach that augments traditional detections rather than replaces them, competitive MSP-friendly pricing, and a concierge support model.

Don’t miss out on the 24th annual ChannelNext East! If you’re in the area, join us for an incredible two-day of networking and innovation. Secure your spot now at https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext26-east-24th-year/