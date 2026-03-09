George Manuelian, Chief Strategy and Sales Officer of RapidFort, explained how the company is redefining the container security landscape by automating the “cleaning” and optimization of open-source components to drastically reduce vulnerability surface areas without slowing down engineering cycles. Originating from Department of Defense-grade requirements, the platform rebuilds upstream components and provides pre-hardened commercial images, offering a continuous seven-day SLA for critical vulnerability remediation. In a landscape where AI is rapidly uncovering new threats, RapidFort’s “Software Bill of Materials” (SBOM) profiling and runtime behavior analysis allow MSPs to inventory Kubernetes environments and project massive risk reductions in under 15 minutes. By prioritizing a partner-first go-to-market strategy over direct sales, RapidFort is integrating deeply with ecosystem leaders like Nutanix and CrowdStrike to deliver enterprise-grade data sovereignty and compliance for FedRAMP and high-finance sectors.