Presenters: Julian Lee, Publisher, Community Builder, Speaker, Channel Ecosystem Developer with a focus on cybersecurity, AI and Digital Transformation

Nim Nadarajah, C.CISO, Cyber Security, Compliance & Transformation Expert | Executive Board Member | Keynote Speaker

Adam Bennett, Co-Founder & CEO at SureStack CEO at Crosshair Cyber

Randal Wark, Owner, MTech Cyber (MSP & Cybersecurity) ★ Conference Host ★ Mastermind Facilitator ★ Podcast Host ★ Journalist

The Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem aims to assist Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in becoming more cybersecurity-oriented amidst industry disruptions caused by AI and regulatory changes.

This discussion examined the convergence of agentic AI adoption and escalating geopolitically-driven cyber threats against critical infrastructure. While AI is driving massive operational interest, it is simultaneously being weaponized by adversaries—particularly those linked to the Iran conflict—to automate attack cycles and probe utilities and the defense industrial base. Power grid disruptions now pose a direct threat to AI-dependent business continuity, while voice deepfakes and unsecured collaboration platforms (Teams/SharePoint) are being actively exploited for social engineering.

The discussion focused heavily on the security of AI agents. Rather than relying on unenforceable policies, the group advocated for a “Zero Trust for Agents” model. As the industry prepares for RSA 2026, the consensus is clear: MSPs must move from high-level AI governance to concrete, automated technical controls to prevent workforce burnout and mitigate the risks of unmanaged autonomous bots.

