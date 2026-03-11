Guest: Simon-David Williams, Geek Star Trek/Wars et professionnel du tableau blanc TI, conférencier, coach en TI/ Star Trek/Wars geek professional Whiteboarder, speaker and coach in IT

Simon-David recapped ChannelNext’s history and impact, and described how his first ChannelNext event in 2008 introduced him to vendors, new business opportunities, and enduring professional relationships.

He then talked about the Quebec market, identifying language as a primary barrier and stressing the need for vendor-led local engagement to unlock growth. There is a relative lag in technology and cybersecurity adoption in Quebec, framing a near-term opportunity for vendors and MSPs. Simon-David emphasized the importance of local skill sets, cross-provincial partnerships to scale businesses nationally, and AI-driven tools—notably translation services and AI agents—to bridge language and capacity gaps. He also reinforced the value of returning to in-person events for relationship building and mental-health benefits.

