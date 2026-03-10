Greg Sullivan, Founding Partner of CIOSO Global, introduced his company and its mission to provide senior cybersecurity and IT leadership to organizations that cannot afford full-time executives. CIOSO is a small team of experienced cybersecurity and IT veterans offering part-time senior guidance, remediation prioritization, vulnerability reduction strategies (including targeted fixes like removing leading zeros), AI advisory, board reporting support, and assistance with M&A, IPOs, and compliance.

You can also watch our previous video with Greg to learn more: https://www.e-channelnews.com/cioso-global-empowering-the-community-in-the-fight-against-cyber-threats/