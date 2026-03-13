Keeper Security is aggressively evolving its channel strategy to transition partners from transactional password management to a high-margin, strategic Privileged Access Management (PAM) model. Under the leadership of Eric Kalseth, Senior Director of Global MSP Sales, Keeper has tripled its dedicated team and significantly enhanced partner enablement tools, including increased access to MDF and tiered discount structures designed to maximize MSP scalability. This shift addresses the urgent market demand for privileged escalation protection and secrets management, securing both the MSP’s internal operations and their clients’ most sensitive data against the rising tide of identity-based attacks.

See our past interview with Keeper: https://www.e-channelnews.com/its-a-keeper-extreme-privileged-access-management/