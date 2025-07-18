Here is a recap on some of the people, companies and news mentioned this holiday week:

Flamingo will be releasing the first open MSP platform

WorkSpan on deepening partnerships through AI

Our podcast this week was with BlueVoyant on third-party risks and practices

Update interview with PIA’s new CEO

Don’t miss Julian’s featured article on AI and the channel

COMING UP: Next ChannelNext goes West on October 23-24. Don’t miss this opportunity to join us in beautiful Alberta!

Check out channelnext.ca to learn more about more upcoming events.