If we consider how far AI has come within such a short time, it’s hard to imagine what the world would be like today if we had this technology 50 years ago, let alone what it will be like in another 5, or even 50 years.

As a tech journalist, cybersecurity and AI enthusiast, I find myself delving deeper into the AI abyss, which is starting to feel like invisible “dark matter” that connects everything. For humanity to navigate this landscape, we may need to develop a “seventh sense” to discern what is genuinely real. Relying on AI to define reality for us may prove to be a bad idea. Amidst all the incredible things AI can achieve, how will it distort or alter our perception of reality? Additionally, how might AI (and the AI oligarchs behind it) shape human behaviour to serve its own agenda?

That said, unless aliens land on earth and take over, this AI race is unstoppable so we all need to embrace it smartly to figure out how to live with it.

In case you missed it, GROK 4 was just announced so yet again, the needle revs up in the AI race. We are running out of benchmarks to measure the performance of these AI models. What does this all mean for us humans? AI is already smarter than anyone so now what? AI reasoning is already here and planning is up next. AI may soon be discovering new math, physics, and technologies. Who knows what that will lead to? When you add robotics into the AI mix, your mind may want to shut down. Somebody pour me a drink!

AI has two sides:

The bright side promises an easier and better life, while the dark side involves the unauthorized scraping of your personal information for purposes beyond your control. I am not sure if the rethinking of the role of humans in work fits on the bright or dark side. Others have different perspectives on AI and no one really knows who will be right. AI seems to be whatever you want it to be.

My best advice? “A good AI plan well-executed today may be better than waiting for a perfect plan tomorrow.”

While efforts are being made to establish guardrails and security around AI, malicious actors are actively seeking new ways to exploit the technology, and they are succeeding. Just keep in mind that today’s AI is not foolproof and can be easily manipulated by humans or by another AI.

Practical AI for the Channel?

Even though it’s still early, vendors and MSPs are telling us that they are gaining deeper visibility and significant optimization within their tech stacks, uncovering new methods to deliver more value with less. These are welcome outcomes of AI, especially when many MSPs and their clients are experiencing tool sprawl, inefficiencies and are concerned about rising costs.

Today, many vendors and MSPs face challenges in client retention (the holy grail of sustainable growth), making it even more crucial to constantly justify value, cost and outcomes. Still, most vendors struggle to align with their partners to accelerate sustainable and predictable growth. AI is starting to facilitate better connections and opportunities between vendors and partners, and I’m seeing more tools leaning in this direction (See WorkSpan interview coming soon on eChannelNEWS, depending on when you read this). While this platform is focused on specific vendor solutions, MSPs may also want to implement a wider marketing and business development playbook with AI powered marketing and sales (ask us about this if you want to learn more) .

Will AI alleviate the current pressures on channel work or will it replace people? Or, both? As more AI powered tools, marketplaces and platforms accelerate the growth and profitability of some, what will the others do? These are very strong headwinds facing both vendors and channel partners.

Reducing workloads and dependency on employees are obvious low-hanging benefits of AI. We are already hearing many companies say, “before you hire, prove AI cannot do the job.” The message to current employees is loud and clear – learn and leverage AI as much as possible as that may be your only competitive advantage in the (near) future and do it before the impending AI tsunami hits.

This is truly a transformative period for MSPs to morph into some sort of Managed Artificial Intelligence Services. What do we call this next generation MSP? Managed Intelligence and Service Provider? Or Managed Outsourced Intelligence Provider? Or Managed Business Intelligence Provider? Or, Managed Intelligence Provider? Who will get the naming rights to the next generation MSP?

Smart MSPs are actively figuring out how to build their private AI playbooks, agents and ecosystems and they are seeing real benefits, but this is only half of the story. How their clients will leverage AI and the role they will be playing in the journey is also mission critical to future-proofing their businesses.

Three key insights we have uncovered so far from those currently leading the AI charge:

Build private AI Agents, each trained for different purposes. Explore how to do this right as mistakes can be costly. Ensure your entire team is on the same page with the right AI strategy and playbook! AI can assist in software development so becoming a software company is easier than ever. This could be another superpower that MSPs can gain from AI, if they do it right. We are already seeing people create software in a weekend that would typically take months! Think software development is too difficult? Explore factory.ai to see where it’s headed. MSPs will also need to up their ability to shape and guide their customers’ AI journey. Will AI itself be that guide, will AI consultants dominate this role, or will MSPs lean into this task? MSPs need to figure out their AI customer strategy.

Keep in mind that AI will also make it much easier to launch a new MSP business, potentially increasing competition and putting even more pressure on margins. While that is happening, more end-users will also be leveraging AI to manage more of their tech issues. In other words, do not assume it’s business as usual!

Before investing in buying more MSP automation tools to solve yesterday’s problems, think how AI can up your game. Do you really need all the tools your have?

Some advice for accelerating your AI journey:

If you haven’t already, set up basic accounts on all your preferred LLMs and familiarize yourself with navigation, functionality and prompt building. Experiment with them. Ask wild questions! See what responses you get. Push its limits. Remember to keep identifiable information out of your content, or it will be publicly accessible forever. If you do this correctly, you should see immediate benefits. Take a proper course to learn how LLMs and various third-party tools integrate to enhance their usefulness for you! These are time sensitive courses as AI evolves, more tools will become available to automate the process. You could spend time tinkering and learning through mistakes, but why waste time and have to redo parts? It takes a wise person to learn from their mistakes, and a wiser person to learn from the mistakes of others! Some experts have already navigated the challenges and are available to help you fast-track and avoid the pitfalls! We recommend two power AI courses that I know will help you. By observing the students in these courses. I can tell you that 100% have discovered new ways to improve their outcomes by 10x, and they were all using LLMs daily. Most had to redo a lot of work because they were using the wrong tools. AI changes so rapidly that even during the course, things are adjusting in real-time. If it seems too complicated today, remember that eventually, AI will make it even easier to use AI. Select your combination of AI tools and strategy based on your abilities, needs, and desired outcomes. Every AI Agent is customizable to your business and personal world, right down to your personality (as much as an AI can understand it). Understanding and leading your AI journey is your #1 priority. Everything else will fall into place more easily once you have mastered your AI journey.

