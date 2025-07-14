Flamingo is releasing the first community-driven platform designed to help Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) systematically cut costs and improve margins. With commercial software licenses eating up to 35% of MSP revenue and technician salaries requiring another 20-30%, providers are forced to choose between growth and profitability.

Michael Assraf, CEO, talked about the new platform and the challenges and opportunities for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in the context of evolving technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI) and open-source tools. He shared his background in cybersecurity and the inspiration behind Flamingo, which aims to support MSPs. He identified key financial pressures on MSPs, such as vendor payouts and labor costs, and noted the increasing adoption of open-source tools to enhance service offerings while remaining competitive. He also emphasized the importance of a strict validation process for these tools to ensure security and reliability, creating a secure ecosystem for MSPs.