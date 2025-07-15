Sam Gong, Senior VP of Marketing at WorkSpan, talked about the company’s strategic initiatives and the role of AI in enhancing partnerships. He highlighted WorkSpan’s commitment to improving collaboration between sales teams and go-to-market systems, moving beyond traditional partner relationship management methods.

He emphasized the necessity of deepening partner relationships through a bidirectional approach to managing customer renewals and expansions. The importance of maintaining trusted partnerships and in-person engagements was stressed to ensure effective marketing strategies, despite the growing influence of AI on sales processes.