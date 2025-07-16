Brendan Conlon, Global Director of Supply Chain Defense at BlueVoyant, presented the company’s multifaceted approach to cybersecurity, highlighting the critical importance of supply chain security in an era where organizations increasingly depend on third-party vendors. He noted that many companies struggle to manage these dependencies effectively, often relying on spreadsheets, which can impede their security efforts. He emphasized BlueVoyant’s role in helping organizations develop both strategic and tactical solutions to enhance their security posture and manage third-party risks, particularly in light of potential service disruptions that can significantly impact business operations.

He also covered the evolving landscape of cybersecurity threats, with a focus on critical infrastructure and the implications of software dependencies. Finally, he discussed the importance of Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) for regulatory compliance and vulnerability management, and acknowledged the challenges posed by cyber threats, including the need for proactive risk monitoring and the innovative use of AI in cybersecurity practices.

See our past podcast with Brendan here.