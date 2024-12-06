Here are a recap on some of the people and companies mentioned this week:
- Future trends from global systems integrator Myriad360
- Our Channel Leader interview this week was with Allan Richards of EasyDMARC
- SlashNext introduces new MSP program
- More details on the acquisition of Adlumin by N-able
- Vulnerability Management with Nucleus Security
COMING UP: Next December 12th we will be unveiling all winners from our UK’s Best Managed IT Companies and Reseller Choice Awards. Tune in at https://www.e-channelnews.com/live/
Our 19th Reseller Choice Awards voting is in full swing now until January 17th, 2025. Visit www.resellerchoiceawards.com for details.
Stay tuned on channelnext.ca as we will be posting more event dates and locations for 2025!