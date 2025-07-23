Doug Houghton, Director of Channels at Alkira (means “happy place” or “bright and sunny” in Australian Aboriginal), talked about his company’s offerings as a network infrastructure as a service provider. He emphasized the advantages of Alkira’s cloud exchange point, which simplifies cross-border connectivity, which can significantly lower total costs and operational complexity compared to traditional networking methods.

The conversation also addressed the competitive landscape among cloud providers, highlighting the operational challenges of securing communications across different cloud environments and the importance of decoupled control and data planes for maintaining service continuity.