Here are some of the stories you may have missed:
- New partnership between UK-based NTT Data and Swimlane
- Latest news from Israel-based security vendor Guardz
- Our first Channel Chief interview this week was with Yoram Novick of Zadara
- Listen to Forcepoint‘s Simon Wiseman talk about the current ransomware trends
- Our podcast this week was about understanding the threat landscape with Fortinet
- Our second Channel Chief interview of the week was with Joe Lohmeier of NinjaOne. Come and meet him as well at ChannelNext Central in June!
- Germany-based Unicon announced the hiring of Michael Gutsch as MSP Channel Manager
- Do NOT miss President Julian Lee’s latest article about artificial intelligence
Coming up soon: ChannelNext event in Deerhurst, ON on June 5-6. Check out www.channelnext.ca for details! Check out what Acronis will present: https://www.e-channelnews.com/come-meet-acronis-at-channelnext-central-2023/