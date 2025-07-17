David Schwartz talked about his new role as CEO of PIA and his vision for the company, particularly in relation to Managed Service Providers (MSPs). David shared his background in the IT services sector and highlighted PIA’s AI-driven automation platform, which aims to alleviate the operational burdens faced by MSPs. By automating up to 60% of level one requests, the platform enhances service delivery speed and consistency, ultimately improving customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. He emphasized the importance of reducing human error and providing peace of mind for MSPs through streamlined ticket management and integration with existing Professional Services Automation tools.

David also discussed pre-built connections to various distribution channels and the increasing compatibility with Remote Monitoring and Management solutions. He addressed the challenges of user onboarding and the time-consuming nature of integrating new tools, proposing that PIA’s out-of-the-box automations could be customized for specific applications like Salesforce or Zoho CRM.

David noted that automation could improve profit margins and employee well-being by alleviating repetitive tasks. He suggested that MSPs should consider collaborating with smaller firms for cybersecurity solutions and highlighted a trend of hiring dedicated teams focused on innovation in AI and automation.

See our last interview with PIA here: https://www.e-channelnews.com/pia-doing-more-managed-services-with-less-effort-and-cost/