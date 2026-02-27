Screenshot

Here is a recap on some of the people, companies and news mentioned:

COMING UP: ChannelNext East is coming to St-Sauveur, Quebec on April 13-14. Register now to save! CyberPower will be there.

Check out channelnext.ca to learn more about more upcoming events. Our 2026 schedule is now posted. Reserve your spot with our early-bird offers!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR