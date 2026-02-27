Here is a recap on some of the people, companies and news mentioned:
- Supply-chain defense with Obsidian Security
- Learn more about MSP profitability with TopLeft
- Our podcast this week was with All Covered on the threat landscape in 2026
- Our Channel Leader interview was with Scott Mann of StorMagic
- The Spyglass MTG AI-navigator roadmap
- MSPWell launches
COMING UP: ChannelNext East is coming to St-Sauveur, Quebec on April 13-14. Register now to save! CyberPower will be there.
Check out channelnext.ca to learn more about more upcoming events. Our 2026 schedule is now posted. Reserve your spot with our early-bird offers!