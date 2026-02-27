Here is a recap on some of the people, companies and news mentioned:

Supply-chain defense with Obsidian Security

Learn more about MSP profitability with TopLeft

Our podcast this week was with All Covered on the threat landscape in 2026

Our Channel Leader interview was with Scott Mann of StorMagic

The Spyglass MTG AI-navigator roadmap

MSPWell launches

COMING UP: ChannelNext East is coming to St-Sauveur, Quebec on April 13-14. Register now to save! CyberPower will be there.

Check out channelnext.ca to learn more about more upcoming events. Our 2026 schedule is now posted. Reserve your spot with our early-bird offers!