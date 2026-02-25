Cando Wango, cybersecurity solutions architect at All Covered (a division of Konica Minolta), examined the critical shift from fragmented toolsets to a full-stack security posture. As the industry moves away from siloed products that often trigger a blame game during breaches, All Covered is leading the charge toward vendor consolidation and integrated XDR/MDR capabilities. By merging offensive and defensive security expertise, Cando highlighted that the 2026 priority is no longer just detection, but accelerated remediation. One thing is clear: consolidated operations provide the unified visibility necessary to outpace modern threats.

Cando concluded with an advice for organizations to bridge the gap between perceived and actual risk through “stress-testing” the business—utilizing disaster recovery drills, tabletop exercises, and full adversarial emulation to reveal true business impact. By quantifying the disasters that were successfully averted, providers can effectively justify security budgets to executives and regulators, transforming security from an opaque cost center into a documented engine of business resilience.