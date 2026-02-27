Spyglass MTG recently launched AI Navigator, a new framework to help enterprises adopt, scale, and govern AI responsibly. As companies rush to deploy generative and agentic AI, challenges like unmanaged shadow AI, fragmented experimentation, and governance risks are rising—AI Navigator addresses these head-on.

In this discussion, Dori Albert, CEO of Spyglass MTG, talked about the firm’s new AI Navigator framework. The AI Navigator is a disciplined, three-step engagement model designed to de-risk the AI journey: first, identifying high-impact business use cases; second, establishing a robust data foundation—including a rapid “Fabric in 45” baseline deployment; and finally, launching production-ready agents and generative use cases. This repeatable framework utilizes proprietary documentation and code accelerators to move enterprises through the “Data-to-AI” pipeline with unprecedented speed.

Dori also highlighted real-world productivity gains, such as standard-operations agents for field engineers in insurance and automated document-search agents that accelerate claims reviews in the medical device sector. By addressing adoption friction—such as accuracy concerns and workforce displacement fears—through transparent governance and measurable ROI, Spyglass is helping Microsoft partners and their clients turn AI from a technical inflection point into a sustainable business advantage.