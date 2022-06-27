Here are the top stories from E-Channelnews you may have missed last week:
- Interesting article from Media Sonar on how to manage the reputations of client executives
- Take a look at the vendor presentations from our recent ChannelNext Central
- We interviewed Noah Drake on his recent position of President for the Americas at Telstra
- Another insightful article from Media Sonar, this time on Digital Executive Protection
- We spoke again to Woman in Tech Emily Glass, CEO of Syncro
- Finally, our Masterchat series episode 18 focused on ERP and why it matters to channel partners
- COMING up: ChannelNEXT will be meeting up with the Transistor Van Tour in person NEXT WEEK on July 6th in Winnipeg. Register at https://www.cyberpowersystems.com/canada-roadshow-registration/