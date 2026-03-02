Next Dimension has announced a deep operational partnership with Todyl, migrating its security stack to a single, cloud-native command center. By consolidating SIEM, EDR, and MXDR into one cohesive platform, Next Dimension is eliminating the siloed tool problem that often leaves small and mid-sized organizations vulnerable. This integration allows for real-time telemetry across all customer environments—whether on-premise, cloud, or hybrid—enabling faster detection and automated remediation that was previously only accessible to the Fortune 500.

In this discussion, Adam Davis, CEO of Next Dimension and John Nellen, CEO of Todyl, talked about the partnership and explained that this real-time collaboration and the integrated toolset accelerate incident response and expand service capability, enabling Next Dimension to pursue larger mid-market and enterprise customers.

And in more recent news, Todyl announced Janus, the company’s AI Agent for incident investigation. Through on-demand natural language interaction, Janus correlates incident evidence and enriches it with threat intelligence and vulnerability context, helping teams drive stronger security outcomes.