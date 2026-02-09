On February 5, 2026, the Canadian IT Channel celebrated its top performers at the 20th Anniversary awards, shining a spotlight on vendors, distributors, and individuals.
The Voice of the Channel: Reseller Choice Awards (RCA).
For two decades, the Reseller Choice Awards (hosted by eChannelNEWS) have surveyed the entire channel to gauge sentiment toward the companies and people serving their businesses. This is not about sales volume; it’s about the voice and opinion of the channel community. The winners are determined solely by the highest number of partner votes, making this list a true indicator of who the partners consider the best. Learn more at https://www.resellerchoiceawards.com
A Few Highlights from the 2025 RCA:
Lenovo was named Best Vendor of the Year.
Sophos was a big winner in multiple top spots including Top Cybersecurity.
Best Distributor: TD SYNNEX maintained its #1 position since the merger between TD and Synnex, though Ingram Micro and D&H are consistently gaining ground. In the SaaS Distributor category, IT Cloud, PAX8, and Sherweb were strong contenders.
Most Competitive Categories: The Top 10 Cybersecurity (Sophos #1) and Top 10 Cloud-SaaS (Microsoft #1) saw the most intense competition.
New Categories: A category for AI was introduced, with plans to segment it further into LLM, MSP AI Automation, AI Assistant, and AI Empowered Applications.
Best Channel Event: TD SYNNEX took the win, edging out our own ChannelNEXT. Ingram Micro, D&H, and CyberPower’s Tech Tour also ranked highly.
Votes for DELL continue to rise. Incumbents like HP, QNAP, and Viewsonic dominated their categories, and Veeam secured a win in the highly competitive BDR category.
Best Power Management: A close race every year ended with Eaton claiming the top spot.
Best Partner Portal: Ingram Micro won this crucial category, demonstrating significant investment in partner workflow automation. PAX8 and TD SYNNEX are notable challengers.
Four lucky attendees also won $500 cash from our gold sponsors, TD SYNNEX, Acronis, Dell and Ingram Micro.
What the Votes Mean:
Ranking is important, but the change in vote numbers year-over-year is a critical metric. A steady rise in votes, alongside a good ranking, indicates a strong relationship with partners. We track channel partner sentiment by region and as granular as area code, even allowing us to match voting patterns to individual field or territory reps.
The RCA serves to recognize those who best meet the channel’s needs and encourages continuous improvement—a mission critical to a vibrant channel ecosystem. It matters a lot to see your name ranked on this list! Improve year over year to earn more votes from the channel partners. You may eventually earn an award, but you will also improve and grow your business on the journey. Everyone gains something important by participating in this contest!
Here are the winners and runner ups in the 2025 Reseller Choice Awards:
Top 10 Cloud/SaaS Vendors:
- Microsoft
- Pax8
- ITCloud
- Sophos
- HPE
- AWS
- Kaseya
- Acronis
- Sherweb
Top 10 Cybersecurity Vendors:
- Sophos
- Microsoft
- Huntress
- Acronis
- ESET
- SentinelOne
- Fortinet
- CrowdStrike
- Palo Alto
- Check Point
Top 10 Channel Account Managers:
- Biagio Settecase – ITCloud
- Jenna Mann – Lenovo
- Susan Stefan – Netskope
- John Ireton – TD SYNNEX
- Tiana Bosnjak – Sophos
- Karen Doerrie – Check Point
- Anthony Martiniello – Dell
- Allan Weiss – Pax8
- Urvish Badiani – Pax8
- David Giancola – HP
Top 10 Channel Chiefs:
- James Chalmers – Bitdefender
- Annie Auger – ITCloud
- Russ Brown – TD SYNNEX
- Rob Rae – Pax8
- Craig Taylor – Lenovo
- Noah Jacobs – CyberPower
- Fred Patterson – Red Hat
- Scott Barlow – Sophos
- John Cammalleri – HP
- Tyler Coughlan – Ingram Micro
Cultivating Best Practice Excellence: Canada’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies
This recognition program is highly sought-after (in many countries). Earning one or multiple of these awards can boost your business growth and company’s morale. Just the name of the award says everything you need to know. If you win one of these awards, it says a lot of good things about your company, team and leadership.
Applicants complete an extensive assessment of approximately 240 best-practice questions and the 50 highest-scoring companies earn this award.
The process is designed to help channel partners evaluate their best practice strengths and weaknesses, ultimately leading to improved best practices, success and greater sustainability. A stronger channel is essential for businesses, government, and citizens for any country, especially with the rising importance of cybersecurity and AI.
Learn more at https://www.bestmanageditcompanies.com
Here are the winners for 2025 (in alphabetical order):
- 360Visibility
- 403Tech
- Access Group
- Accurate Network Services
- allCareIT
- ASCA Office
- Avenir IT
- B4 Networks
- Bralin Technology Solutions
- CDN Technologies
- CognoCloud
- Commerx Computer Systems
- Ctech
- Data Integrity
- Digital Ngenuity
- E-Tech
- Expera IT
- Final Frontiers
- Fusion Computing
- GAMtech
- Groupe Novitech
- Hudson Technology
- Infinite IT
- Insight Canada
- IT Weapons, IT Services div. of Konica Minolta
- ITI
- Keeran Networks
- Logix Data Products
- MicroAge Belleville
- MicroAge Drummond Informatique
- MicroAge Kingston
- MicroAge Laval
- MicroAge Peterborough/Whitby
- MicroAge Quebec
- MicroAge Regina
- MicroAge Rimouski
- MicroAge Sault Ste Marie
- MIT Consulting
- Mofco
- MSP Corp
- MTech Cyber
- Netcotech
- Nucleus Networks
- Optimus Tech Solutions
- Partner IT
- PC Corp
- PCI Services
- Pluto Micro
- ProserveIT
- Rational Business Solutions
- Red Rhino
- Sentryon IT
- SHI
- Skycomp
- SolutionStack
- Stoneworks
- SureFire IT Solutions
- Synergy IT Solutions
- TheITeam
- Tuor Networks
- VBS IT
- Wired for the Future
Elevating and Empowering More Women in Tech (WiT)
This year, the WiT awards expanded significantly from the usual three to the Top 20. This increase reflects the growing number and importance of women in the tech sector, with future plans to expand to the Top 100. Expect more WiT activities in 2026, including programs hosted by Natalie Benitah and Glynis Devine to empower more women in the channel.
Top 10 Women in Tech:
- Jenna Mann – Lenovo
- Michelle Bates – TD SYNNEX
- Annie Auger – ITCloud
- Tiana Bosnjak – Sophos
- Jennifer Morrison – Lenovo
- Sharal Pinto – Red Hat
- Haley Strutt – Pax8
- Karen Doerrie – Check Point
- Michelle Biase – HP
- Jennifer Villers – Ingram Micro
About these Awards:
RCA & WiT: Must earn the most votes from partners to win. Ranking based exclusively on the number of votes earned in the target country. Each year thousands of votes are received covering over 60 categories.
50 Best Managed IT Companies: Must score in the top 50 highest on the best-practice assessment by a fine-tuned 10-year+ algorithm based on thousands of channel partner benchmarks. There is an additional digital footprint assessment that also weighs on the total score.
Improving Yourself: We highly recommend every individual in the industry (vendor, distributor, channel partners or Women in Tech) to join a peer-group of like-minded but different people to improve their game. There is probably nothing better that anyone can do to improve their business and skills than continuously collaborating with their peers. Learn more at https://www.channelpartneralliance.com
Unlike “pay-to-play” programs, our awards are free, earned, and cannot be bought or influenced. It’s organized by independent news media eChannelNEWS that has been serving the channel for over 23 years. Learn more at https://www.e-channelnews.com and https://technoplanet.com
Again, congratulations to all of the 2025 Winners!
Looking Ahead:
Nominating and Voting for the 21st Anniversary (2026 RCA and WiT Awards): Opens November 1, 2026; Deadline January 15, 2027.
Best Practice Assessment (for 2026 Award Consideration): Open all year; Deadline January 15, 2027.
Next Award Gala: Toronto, February 4th, 2027. Save the date. Details to be announced! Monitor https://www.resellerchoiceawards.com and/or https://www.channelnext.ca for what’s coming up!
