On February 5, 2026, the Canadian IT Channel celebrated its top performers at the 20th Anniversary awards, shining a spotlight on vendors, distributors, and individuals.

The Voice of the Channel: Reseller Choice Awards (RCA).

See more here: https://tpievents.smugmug.com/202526-RCA-50-Best-Managed-ITC-WIT

For two decades, the Reseller Choice Awards (hosted by eChannelNEWS) have surveyed the entire channel to gauge sentiment toward the companies and people serving their businesses. This is not about sales volume; it’s about the voice and opinion of the channel community. The winners are determined solely by the highest number of partner votes, making this list a true indicator of who the partners consider the best. Learn more at https://www.resellerchoiceawards.com

A Few Highlights from the 2025 RCA:

Lenovo was named Best Vendor of the Year.

Sophos was a big winner in multiple top spots including Top Cybersecurity.

Best Distributor: TD SYNNEX maintained its #1 position since the merger between TD and Synnex, though Ingram Micro and D&H are consistently gaining ground. In the SaaS Distributor category, IT Cloud, PAX8, and Sherweb were strong contenders.

Most Competitive Categories: The Top 10 Cybersecurity (Sophos #1) and Top 10 Cloud-SaaS (Microsoft #1) saw the most intense competition.

New Categories: A category for AI was introduced, with plans to segment it further into LLM, MSP AI Automation, AI Assistant, and AI Empowered Applications.

Best Channel Event: TD SYNNEX took the win, edging out our own ChannelNEXT. Ingram Micro, D&H, and CyberPower’s Tech Tour also ranked highly.

Votes for DELL continue to rise. Incumbents like HP, QNAP, and Viewsonic dominated their categories, and Veeam secured a win in the highly competitive BDR category.

Best Power Management: A close race every year ended with Eaton claiming the top spot.

Best Partner Portal: Ingram Micro won this crucial category, demonstrating significant investment in partner workflow automation. PAX8 and TD SYNNEX are notable challengers.

Four lucky attendees also won $500 cash from our gold sponsors, TD SYNNEX, Acronis, Dell and Ingram Micro.

What the Votes Mean:

Ranking is important, but the change in vote numbers year-over-year is a critical metric. A steady rise in votes, alongside a good ranking, indicates a strong relationship with partners. We track channel partner sentiment by region and as granular as area code, even allowing us to match voting patterns to individual field or territory reps.

The RCA serves to recognize those who best meet the channel’s needs and encourages continuous improvement—a mission critical to a vibrant channel ecosystem. It matters a lot to see your name ranked on this list! Improve year over year to earn more votes from the channel partners. You may eventually earn an award, but you will also improve and grow your business on the journey. Everyone gains something important by participating in this contest!

Here are the winners and runner ups in the 2025 Reseller Choice Awards: Best Of Category Name First Place Second Place Third Place Best 5G Solution Cisco Samsung Google Best AI Platform Microsoft OpenAI Google Best Backup and Disaster Recovery Veeam Acronis Kaseya Best Business Printer HP Lexmark Brother Best Channel Event TD SYNNEX ChannelNext Ingram Micro Best Channel Program Lenovo Pax8 Sophos Best Cloud/SaaS Distributor TD SYNNEX ITCloud/Pax8 Ingram Micro Best Cyber Insurance Sophos Arctic Wolf Kaseya Best Data Centre Solution Microsoft AWS Equinix Best Data Management & Compliance Microsoft Proofpoint AvePoint Best Display Lenovo Samsung Dell Best Email Security Microsoft Sophos Check Point Best Emerging Vendor Foxit Netskope BenjiPays Best Endpoint Security Sophos Bitdefender SentinelOne Best Firewall Sophos Fortinet Cisco Best Hardware/SaaS Distributor TD SYNNEX Ingram Micro D&H Best Identity Management Microsoft Cisco Bitdefender Best Interactive Display ViewSonic Lenovo Apple Best Managed Detection & Response (MDR) Sophos Huntress Bitdefender Best Marketplace Pax8 TD SYNNEX ITCloud Best Mobile Tech Apple Samsung Lenovo Best MSP Automation Platform ConnectWise NinjaOne Kaseya Best NAS QNAP Synology HPE Best Network Solution Ubiquiti Networks Cisco HPE Best Notebook Lenovo HP Dell Best Partner Portal Ingram Micro Pax8 TD SYNNEX Best PEN Test Kaseya Bitdefender Galactic Advisors/Pentera Best Power Management Eaton CyberPower Schneider Best PR Tech Firm Enterprise Canada WhiteFox MRB Best Professional Service Automation (PSA) ConnectWise Kaseya HaloPSA Best Projector Epson ViewSonic InFocus Best Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) NinjaOne ConnectWise N-Able Best SAN HPE Dell Lenovo Best Scanner HP Ricoh Canon Best SD-WAN Fortinet Cisco HPE Best Server Dell Lenovo HPE Best SOC Huntress Arctic Wolf Sophos Best Sustainability Lenovo HP HPE Best Telephony (VOIP) Microsoft Cisco RingCentral Best Vendor Lenovo Sophos HP/HPE Best Virtualization/Desktop as a Service Microsoft Veeam Nutanix Best XDR Sophos Huntress Bitdefender

Top 10 Cloud/SaaS Vendors:

Microsoft Pax8 ITCloud Sophos HPE Google AWS Kaseya Acronis Sherweb

Top 10 Cybersecurity Vendors:

Sophos Microsoft Huntress Acronis ESET SentinelOne Fortinet CrowdStrike Palo Alto Check Point

Top 10 Channel Account Managers:

Biagio Settecase – ITCloud Jenna Mann – Lenovo Susan Stefan – Netskope John Ireton – TD SYNNEX Tiana Bosnjak – Sophos Karen Doerrie – Check Point Anthony Martiniello – Dell Allan Weiss – Pax8 Urvish Badiani – Pax8 David Giancola – HP

Top 10 Channel Chiefs:

James Chalmers – Bitdefender Annie Auger – ITCloud Russ Brown – TD SYNNEX Rob Rae – Pax8 Craig Taylor – Lenovo Noah Jacobs – CyberPower Fred Patterson – Red Hat Scott Barlow – Sophos John Cammalleri – HP Tyler Coughlan – Ingram Micro

Cultivating Best Practice Excellence: Canada’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies

This recognition program is highly sought-after (in many countries). Earning one or multiple of these awards can boost your business growth and company’s morale. Just the name of the award says everything you need to know. If you win one of these awards, it says a lot of good things about your company, team and leadership.

Applicants complete an extensive assessment of approximately 240 best-practice questions and the 50 highest-scoring companies earn this award.

The process is designed to help channel partners evaluate their best practice strengths and weaknesses, ultimately leading to improved best practices, success and greater sustainability. A stronger channel is essential for businesses, government, and citizens for any country, especially with the rising importance of cybersecurity and AI.

Learn more at https://www.bestmanageditcompanies.com

Here are the winners for 2025 (in alphabetical order):

360Visibility

403Tech

Access Group

Accurate Network Services

allCareIT

ASCA Office

Avenir IT

B4 Networks

Bralin Technology Solutions

CDN Technologies

CognoCloud

Commerx Computer Systems

Ctech

Data Integrity

Digital Ngenuity

E-Tech

Expera IT

Final Frontiers

Fusion Computing

GAMtech

Groupe Novitech

Hudson Technology

Infinite IT

Insight Canada

IT Weapons, IT Services div. of Konica Minolta

ITI

Keeran Networks

Logix Data Products

MicroAge Belleville

MicroAge Drummond Informatique

MicroAge Kingston

MicroAge Laval

MicroAge Peterborough/Whitby

MicroAge Quebec

MicroAge Regina

MicroAge Rimouski

MicroAge Sault Ste Marie

MIT Consulting

Mofco

MSP Corp

MTech Cyber

Netcotech

Nucleus Networks

Optimus Tech Solutions

Partner IT

PC Corp

PCI Services

Pluto Micro

ProserveIT

Rational Business Solutions

Red Rhino

Sentryon IT

SHI

Skycomp

SolutionStack

Stoneworks

SureFire IT Solutions

Synergy IT Solutions

TheITeam

Tuor Networks

VBS IT

Wired for the Future

Elevating and Empowering More Women in Tech (WiT)

This year, the WiT awards expanded significantly from the usual three to the Top 20. This increase reflects the growing number and importance of women in the tech sector, with future plans to expand to the Top 100. Expect more WiT activities in 2026, including programs hosted by Natalie Benitah and Glynis Devine to empower more women in the channel.

Top 10 Women in Tech:

Jenna Mann – Lenovo Michelle Bates – TD SYNNEX Annie Auger – ITCloud Tiana Bosnjak – Sophos Jennifer Morrison – Lenovo Sharal Pinto – Red Hat Haley Strutt – Pax8 Karen Doerrie – Check Point Michelle Biase – HP Jennifer Villers – Ingram Micro

About these Awards:

RCA & WiT: Must earn the most votes from partners to win. Ranking based exclusively on the number of votes earned in the target country. Each year thousands of votes are received covering over 60 categories.

50 Best Managed IT Companies: Must score in the top 50 highest on the best-practice assessment by a fine-tuned 10-year+ algorithm based on thousands of channel partner benchmarks. There is an additional digital footprint assessment that also weighs on the total score.

Improving Yourself: We highly recommend every individual in the industry (vendor, distributor, channel partners or Women in Tech) to join a peer-group of like-minded but different people to improve their game. There is probably nothing better that anyone can do to improve their business and skills than continuously collaborating with their peers. Learn more at https://www.channelpartneralliance.com

Unlike “pay-to-play” programs, our awards are free, earned, and cannot be bought or influenced. It’s organized by independent news media eChannelNEWS that has been serving the channel for over 23 years. Learn more at https://www.e-channelnews.com and https://technoplanet.com

A special thanks to all our sponsors….

The winners of the 4 X $250 gift certificates were Tony S. of PurespiritIT, Stacey K. of Reality Bytes, LJ H. of MOBIA and Tom B. of InfinityNS. We thank them and everyone who took the time to vote. This is a cool reward to show our appreciation.

Again, congratulations to all of the 2025 Winners!

Looking Ahead:

Nominating and Voting for the 21st Anniversary (2026 RCA and WiT Awards): Opens November 1, 2026; Deadline January 15, 2027.

Best Practice Assessment (for 2026 Award Consideration): Open all year; Deadline January 15, 2027.

Next Award Gala: Toronto, February 4th, 2027. Save the date. Details to be announced! Monitor https://www.resellerchoiceawards.com and/or https://www.channelnext.ca for what’s coming up!

Remember to subscribe to www.e-channelnews.com to keep updated! It’s FREE and it supports us to help you more!