Here are the top stories from E-Channelnews over the last week:
- IXsystems has updated their partner program
- An interview with Channel Chief veteran Justin Crotty
- Masterchat Episode #15 discusses the advantages of joining the Channel Partner Alliance
- Infinidat, a great SaaS storage company, has released their latest solid state product
- Another new partner program from Offensive Security, with a product MSPs should consider
- Granite also provided us with an update on their partnership program
- We also conducted a channel chief interview with UK-based Andrew Clarke of One Identity
- COMING up: ChannelNext Central event in Toronto on June 2nd. This event will be held in conjunction with our Canadian Reseller Choice, 50 Best Managed IT Companies, and Women In Tech Awards Gala DINNER! To sign up for either of these events, go to https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext-central-in-person-livestream-central-2022/