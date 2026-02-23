Sean Roche, Senior Director Product Marketing and Value Engineering of Obsidian Security, addressed the SaaS sprawl crisis currently destabilizing the 2026 enterprise landscape. With the rapid migration to cloud applications, the gap between users and data has widened, leaving organizations vulnerable to a massive surge in supply-chain attacks—now estimated to have impacted over 1,500 companies. Obsidian is a specialized SaaS security layer focused on high-fidelity visibility and continuous governance. By modeling the complex relationships between identities and integrations, Obsidian doesn’t just monitor traffic; it proactively detects and blocks incidents within the application layer before they can escalate into full-scale breaches.

Sean also highlighted the critical scale challenges facing MSPs as they navigate thousands of disparate SaaS connectors. For channel partners, Obsidian offers a structured path to SaaS governance through a dedicated portal to help partners turn SaaS visibility into a high-margin managed service.